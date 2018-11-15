Play

The extreme weather conditions in West Asia triggered heavy rains and flash floods in Kuwait in recent days. One person died in the floods while roads, bridges and homes suffered extensive damage.

Videos posted by people in the area show flooded roads and vehicles being swept away by strong water currents. In another video, heavy storm clouds loom over the desert. Fire crews had to jump in to rescue those who were stranded.

The cabinet suspended work in all government offices and schools and the state-owned Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) gave its non-essential employees a day off on Wednesday, Reuters reported. Kuwaiti Public Works Minister Hussam Al-Roumi resigned on Friday due to the damage caused to public property.