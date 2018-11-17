It’s here! This year’s Christmas ad, as launched by our Partners, featuring the wonderful @EltonOfficial 🌟🚀 #EltonJohnLewis 🎹 pic.twitter.com/x2ZxO4ghDy — John Lewis & Partners (@jlandpartners) November 15, 2018

We all know Elton John as a singer whose music has inspired generations. Now, a new advertisement, of all things, offers a peek into the story of his beginnings and his rise to stardom.

John is the star of the 2018 John Lewis Christmas campaign, a mini-biopic, set to his own hit from 1970, Your Song. Starting in the present day, the story of his life and musical career is presented in reverse chronological order, leading up to Christmas Day in 1951, when he was presented with his first piano, by his grandmother.

The ad is a part of a campaign by the high-end department stores in the United Kingdom to push pianos as Christmas gifts. Talking about the importance of the ad, John said, “It’s been a lovely opportunity for me to reflect on my life in music and the incredible journey I have been on, and how first playing my Grandmother’s piano marks the moment when music came into my life.”

On social media, however, the advertisement got mixed response. Many said it was only a plug for John’s final Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which kicked off in September and his biopic in 2019.

I’m normally a huge fan of the @jlandpartners Christmas ads. This is just an ad for @eltonofficial , to co-incide with ticket pre-sales & an upcoming film! Really disappointed this year 😒 He should have paid you for this, not the other way around 🙄 — ⭐️ Jo Hogben ⭐️ (@jmh3004) November 15, 2018

So the John Lewis advert is just a 2 min advert for the Elton John movie coming out in 2019 then yea? #rocketman #johnlewischristmasadvert — Paul Beebe (@paulbeebe) November 15, 2018

Others thought it was a touching tribute.