The weeks following the mid-term elections in the United States saw some Republicans, including President Donald, claiming that voter fraud had helped the Democrats.

Saturday Night Live took aim at these headlines to stage a skit slamming Fox News, which had amplified the claim. The sketch featured Kate McKinnon, a cast member of the show doing a spot-on impression of Laura Ingraham, a Fox News host.

McKinnon, as Ingraham, compiled a list of “feel facts” which she said were not “technically facts, but they just feel true”. Putting forward one of these facts, she said, “Some have claimed that suburban women revolted against the Republican Party. But doesn’t it feel more true that all Hispanics voted twice? You can’t dismiss that idea simply because it isn’t true and sounds insane.”