Union minister and BJP leader Pon Radhakrishnan got into an argument with the Superintendent of Police after he arrived at Nilakkal, the base camp of Sabarimala, on Wednesday.

Radhakrishnan lashed out at the authorities and asked why his vehicle was allowed go from Nilakkal to Pamba but not those of pilgrims. The SP, P Yathish Chandra, explained private vehicles would cause road blocks. Then he asked the minister whether he would take responsibility for any traffic snags.

The police superintendent also sparred with BJP. general secretary AN Radhakrishnan, who had accompanied the minister. A video of the exchange was posted by the Malayalam channel Matrubhumi News.