My nana went to nankana sahib, Pakistan and sent me this😂 this was their welcome pic.twitter.com/Ixpi5aImnK — Harjinder Singh (@dmvbanda) November 22, 2018

More than 3,000 Sikh pilgrims from India travelled to Pakistan to be a part of Guru Nanak Jayanti celebrations in Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Nanak, near Lahore.

A video circulating on social media, posted by twitter user Harjinder Singh (above) shows the pilgrims receiving a warm welcome at the hotel they were staying in. The celebrations were replete with music and bhangra performances in which the guests also joined.

The Pakistan government had issued 3,800 visas to Indian Sikhs to celebrate the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak. The festivities in Nanakana Sahib are expected to continue till November 30.