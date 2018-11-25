REPORTER: Mr. President, what are you most thankful for?



TRUMP: "For having a great family & for having made a tremendous difference in this country. I've made a tremendous difference. This country is so much stronger now than it was when I took office"



US President Donald Trump used the occasion of Thanksgiving to talk about his favourite subject – his own achievements. During a press gaggle at his Mar-a-Lago golf resort in Florida, Trump was asked what he was “most thankful for” by a reporter.

Trump responded saying “for having a great family” and then quickly congratulated himself for having “made a tremendous difference in this country.” Twitter users had some caustic observations about this display of modesty.

