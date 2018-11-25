Watch: For Thanksgiving, US President Donald Trump said he’s thankful for himself
The US President always does it differently.
US President Donald Trump used the occasion of Thanksgiving to talk about his favourite subject – his own achievements. During a press gaggle at his Mar-a-Lago golf resort in Florida, Trump was asked what he was “most thankful for” by a reporter.
Trump responded saying “for having a great family” and then quickly congratulated himself for having “made a tremendous difference in this country.” Twitter users had some caustic observations about this display of modesty.