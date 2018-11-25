Dapet dari IG orang. Kejadian di Denpasar. Ibu ini telat boarding & menerobos boarding gate berusaha mengejar pesawat. Kebayang nggak apa yang terjadi seandainya kedua petugas gagal menghentikan si ibu itu? 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/WxvmTy55NV — Mas Goen | IG: @goenrock (@goenrock) November 18, 2018

A passenger who missed her flight chose an unusual alternative instead of waiting for the next flight. The woman, identified as Hana, was late for her flight at Bali’s Ngurah Rai Airport. So she ran behind the plane to catch it.

According to Channel News Asia, she was booked on a 7.20 AM Citilink flight from Bali to Jakarta, but did not make it to the boarding gate in time. Aa video that has gone viral shows her dashing on the tarmac before being restrained by security personnel.

Hana was then taken back inside the airport and put on another flight departing in the evening of the same day.