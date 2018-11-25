Watch: Passenger who missed her flight tries to chase down the plane on the tarmac
The woman ran had to be restrained by airport security.
A passenger who missed her flight chose an unusual alternative instead of waiting for the next flight. The woman, identified as Hana, was late for her flight at Bali’s Ngurah Rai Airport. So she ran behind the plane to catch it.
According to Channel News Asia, she was booked on a 7.20 AM Citilink flight from Bali to Jakarta, but did not make it to the boarding gate in time. Aa video that has gone viral shows her dashing on the tarmac before being restrained by security personnel.
Hana was then taken back inside the airport and put on another flight departing in the evening of the same day.