For many people, reading their horoscope to find out what their day will be like is an important part of their routine. But comedian Varun Thakur has a few wise words about why this way of life might not so great.

In a stand-up piece posted on his YouTube channel, Thakur lampooned “pseudoscience” like astrology and numerology and explained why people should not believe in them. The comedian took on everything from judging people by their sun signs and the perception that planetary alignments decided how a person’s day would go.