In what seemed like a scene straight out of a Hollywood movie, the launch of a Russian spacecraft was captured on camera from space by an astronaut with the European Space Agency (ESA).



Alexander Gerst made a video of a Russian Soyuz rocket being launched on November 16 to the International Space Station (ISS) from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. He shot the video from inside the Cupola module on board the ISS.

The rocket carried a Progress MS-10 spacecraft that was filled 2,564 kilograms of supplies and food for astronauts. ESA shared the extraordinary time lapse video on its YouTube page.