Imagine hanging from a zip line a few thousand feet above the ground with no tether to keep you from plummeting to earth – terrifying, right? This is exactly what happened to a YouTuber during a holiday in Switzerland, when his hang gliding pilot forgot to strap him in before they launched themselves off a 4,000-foot mountain ledge.

As soon as Chris Gursky realised he was not strapped in correctly, he grabbed a metal bar and the instructor’s back. Meanwhile, the pilot tried to steer him towards the ground before he lost his grip and fell. A video of Gursky’s journey on the hang glider was posted on YouTube.

Although he suffered a fractured wrist and tore his left bicep in the fall, Gursky said he would go continue to try hand-gliding. “I did not get to enjoy my first flight,” he said, according to the Evening Standard.