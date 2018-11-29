#Watch ISRO launches HysIS and 30 other satellites on PSLV-C43 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/ZtI295a4cy — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2018

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has launched a PSLV-C43 rocket carrying the country’s best high-resolution earth imaging satellite HysIS (Hyperspectral Imaging Satellite).

The rocket which took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota also contained 30 smaller satellites belonging to eight different countries. India’s primary satellite was placed in orbit at an altitude of 630 kilometers, and the others, at a lower altitude altitude of 504 kilometers.

ANI posted a video (above) of the rocket as it ascended into the sky. The HysIS will be used for a variety of purposes including military surveillance, environmental studies and agriculture, the Times of India reported.