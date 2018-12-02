Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at #G20Summit pic.twitter.com/AzvHXg2oWX — CSPAN (@cspan) November 30, 2018

When world leaders gathered for the G20 summit in Argentina, it was Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia and Russian President Vladimir Putin who stole some of the limelight with their exuberant greeting.

Putin and bin Salman earned considerable disapproval when a video of them exchanging a high-five and a handshake went viral. Several people on twitter pointed out that both of them been accused of having their political foes and critics assassinated.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who US intelligence says interfered in the 2016 presidential election, greets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who US intelligence says ordered the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, a journalist for the Washington Post.pic.twitter.com/m1UCvZNnj1 — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) November 30, 2018

This is stomach turning. — Jen Westcott (@JenWestcott) November 30, 2018

Has anyone ever seen Putin so animated? pic.twitter.com/JnN2WhyKsm — Calliope (@onelovecandy) November 30, 2018

That Putin-MBS handshake had to have been arranged beforehand right? Aides negotiating the positioning and number of hand slaps etc. I'm struggling to believe that was a spontaneous bro-out. — Richard Hall (@_RichardHall) November 30, 2018

As most world leaders debate how to handle seeing Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia at the G20 summit in light of Jamal Khashoggi's murder, Vladimir Putin is all smiles and handshakes. pic.twitter.com/csiOEdtoUM — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 30, 2018

The United States’ Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) recently concluded that bin Salman had a direct involvement in the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Meanwhile, Putin is under scrutiny from Britain which has reportedly assessed that he ordered the assassination of Russian double agent Sergei Skripal in March.