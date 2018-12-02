Watch: Vladimir Putin and Mohammad bin Salman’s high-five at the G20 summit raised many eyebrows
The latest show of camaraderie between the Russian President and the Saudi crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman did not go down well on social media.
When world leaders gathered for the G20 summit in Argentina, it was Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia and Russian President Vladimir Putin who stole some of the limelight with their exuberant greeting.
Putin and bin Salman earned considerable disapproval when a video of them exchanging a high-five and a handshake went viral. Several people on twitter pointed out that both of them been accused of having their political foes and critics assassinated.
The United States’ Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) recently concluded that bin Salman had a direct involvement in the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Meanwhile, Putin is under scrutiny from Britain which has reportedly assessed that he ordered the assassination of Russian double agent Sergei Skripal in March.