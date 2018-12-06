Play

India’s oldest YouTube star “Granny” Mastanamma, whose food channel had over 12 lakh subscribers, died in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district on Tuesday. The 107-year-old from Gudiwada became a YouTube sensation with her unusual recipe ideas – many of which, like watermelon chicken curry, went viral.

The recipes she shared were easy to cook and included ingredients that were readily available. Seafood was her specialty. The videos of her cooking were posted on the channel Country Foods, started by her grandson K Laxman and his friend Srinath Reddy.

According to The News Minute, Mastanamma was married at the age of 11 and had five children, only one of whom is alive today. She raised all her children on her own after her husband died when she was 22. The channel had not posted any new videos by Mastanamma for the past six months, leading fans to enquire about her health. A video of the 107-year-old’s last journey was posted on Monday, breaking the news of her death.