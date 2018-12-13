The internet offers a new prank or challenge every day, some that are actually hilarious and some that are just plain strange. The latest of these will probably go on the list of the more absurd ones. A “jewellery-stealing prank” has taken off in China, with people posting videos of themselves appearing to trying to steal jewellery from shops, but not actually going through with it.

Naturally, the employees at the store rush to stop the pranksters from getting out of the door only to see the would-be thieves stop short and admire themselves in a mirror. The videos reportedly began circulating on the video sharing app Tiktok (known as Douyin in China) earlier in December. It is thought to be inspired from the “shoe-stealing prank” that was started by Indonesian Instagram influencer Harvinth Skin.