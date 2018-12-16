Eco India Eco India: How Dharavi's Kolis use an age-old method to continue fishing in Mumbai's dirtiest river Our top story this week takes you to the Mithi estuary to reveal Mumbai's best kept secret. by Scroll Staff Published 2 hours ago Play Supervising Producer: Nooshin Mowla | Director of Photography: Omkar Phatak | Video Editor: Sujit Lad | Field Producer and Researcher: James Roy | Assistant Producers: Dewang Trivedi, Shibika Suresh | Script and Executive Producer: Sannuta Raghu Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Mumbai Koli innovation fisheries Print