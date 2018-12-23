Eco India Eco India: This constable with the Mumbai Police is also the city’s go-to snake rescuer Our top story this week looks at a citizen’s efforts to mitigate man-animal conflict, an inevitability in a burgeoning metropolis like Mumbai by Scroll Staff Published 2 hours ago Play Supervising Producer: Nooshin Mowla | Director of Photography: Mohammad Ismail Shaikh | Video Editor: Sujit Lad | Field Producers: Arun Nair, Manasi Phadnis | Researcher: James Roy | Assistant Producer: Shibika Suresh | Script and Executive Producer: Sannuta Raghu Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Mumbai Eco India snake-catcher Murlidhar Jadhav man-animal conflict Print