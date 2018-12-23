American diplomats love being in #IncredibleIndia. So much so that they sometimes express it in surprising ways. #HappyHolidays from all of us at the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi! Watch and dance along! #HolidayCheer #Happy2019 pic.twitter.com/tstNw5qHqU — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) December 21, 2018

With a global holiday season here, the Unites States embassy in India decided to spread the cheer with a special performance. Diplomats working at the embassy in New Delhi let their hair down by dancing to upbeat music in a video posted on their twitter page. Their families joined in too.

Some were dressed in Indian attire while others donned Santa costumes and hats to mark the spirit of Christmas. “American diplomats love being in #IncredibleIndia. So much so that they sometimes express it in surprising ways,” the twitter post said, urging people to dance along.