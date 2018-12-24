A tsunami in Indonesia’s Sunda Strait left at least 280 people dead and more than 1000 injured on the islands of Sumatra and Java. According to officials, the tsunami was triggered by an undersea landslide due to volcano eruption on the island of Anak Krakatau.

A wave nearly 10 feet high crashed on the shore with no warning, and caused widespread damage. Videos on the internet showed roads strewn with debris, fallen trees and overturned vehicles.

#BREAKING MORE #tsunami in the #Sunda Strait: 43 people died, 584 people were injured and 2 people were missing. pic.twitter.com/pu6dU6oKlA — SRB BREAKING NEWS (@news_srb) December 23, 2018

Driving past debris from the impact zone of the tsunami in #Anyer. Many local houses are damaged. Note also the wierd color of the sea, never seen it like that. #Indonesia #Tsunami pic.twitter.com/c5ryey6ElO — Øystein L. Andersen (@OysteinLAnderse) December 23, 2018

At least 20 killed, 165 wounded after #tsunami hits #Indonesia.The agency says the possible cause of the tsunami were undersea landslides after the Krakatoa volcano erupted. pic.twitter.com/fgwK3ceqbY — Sandeep Seth (@sandipseth) December 23, 2018

Search and rescue workers were seen pulling bodies from the rubble while several roads remained cut off, disrupting rescue operations.

Evakuasi korban tsunami di Selat Sunda terus dilakukan oleh tim gabungan. Jumlah korban terus bertambah. Hingga 23/12/2018 pukul 10.00 WIB tercatat 62 orang meninggal dunia, 584 orang luka & 20 orang hilang. Ratusan rumah dan bangunan rusak. Alat berat dikerahkan untuk evakuasi. pic.twitter.com/DYUbxGzPmw — Sutopo Purwo Nugroho (@Sutopo_PN) December 23, 2018

It's a rush to rescue the trapped and find the missing in Indonesia.



The nation's disaster management agency says a tsunami Saturday night killed at least 168, and injured 745.



The tsunami was believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption.@wbz is live w/ updates until 9AM. pic.twitter.com/aiCbxYhaog — Anaridis Rodriguez (@Anaridis) December 23, 2018

Drone footage also showed the extent of destruction in coastal areas and along beaches.

Meanwhile, the Anak Krakatau erupted again on Sunday and coastal residents were warned to stay away from beaches amid fears that it could trigger another tsunami. The eruption was caught on video from a chartered plane.