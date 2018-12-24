Watch: Scenes from the aftermath of the destructive tsunami in Indonesia
The unexpected calamity was triggered by volcanic activity.
A tsunami in Indonesia’s Sunda Strait left at least 280 people dead and more than 1000 injured on the islands of Sumatra and Java. According to officials, the tsunami was triggered by an undersea landslide due to volcano eruption on the island of Anak Krakatau.
A wave nearly 10 feet high crashed on the shore with no warning, and caused widespread damage. Videos on the internet showed roads strewn with debris, fallen trees and overturned vehicles.
Search and rescue workers were seen pulling bodies from the rubble while several roads remained cut off, disrupting rescue operations.
Drone footage also showed the extent of destruction in coastal areas and along beaches.
Meanwhile, the Anak Krakatau erupted again on Sunday and coastal residents were warned to stay away from beaches amid fears that it could trigger another tsunami. The eruption was caught on video from a chartered plane.