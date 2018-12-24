A look at the headlines right now:

Toll in Indonesia rises to 281, disaster management authorities warn of another tsunami: The number of injured is pegged at 1,061 people. K Chandrasekhar Rao meets Odisha CM, hints of alliance for ‘a new front’ in 2019 elections: Rao is also expected to meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Uttar Pradesh leaders Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati. Amid Naseeruddin Shah row, Rajnath Singh says India is the ‘most tolerant country in the world’: Meanwhile, Shah criticised Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for his ‘support’, asking him to look after his own country. Eleven women forced to head back home after police action fails to tame protestors at Sabarimala: A mob attacked the group minutes after it set off towards the shrine with police protection. CBSE Class 10 exams to begin on February 21, Class 12 on February 15: The tests for the vocational subjects will be conducted in February, and those for the other subjects in March. Ram temple in Ayodhya can be built only by the BJP, claims Adityanath: The Uttar Pradesh chief minister said Hindu culture was the country’s only culture and everyone should be proud of it. At least three dead as building under construction collapses in Mumbai’s Goregaon: Unidentified people told fire officials that three to four construction workers had been trapped under the debris. BJP and JD(U) agree to contest 17 seats each in Bihar in 2019, Paswan’s party gets six: The Lok Janshakti Party will also be given a Rajya Sabha seat, with Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan as the likely candidate. Nuclear-capable Agni-IV missile test-fired from Abdul Kalam Island: The missile, with a range of 4,000 km, was fired from a mobile launcher at 8.30 am, officials said. Delhi records coldest December day in 12 years as temperature falls to 3.7 degrees Celsius: A cold wave continued across the northern states, with Adampur in Punjab recording a minimum of 1.5 degrees Celsius.