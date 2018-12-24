The big news: Toll from Indonesia tsunami rises to 281, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: K Chandrasekhar Rao met Odisha CM and triggered rumours about a possible alliance, and Rajnath Singh said India is the ‘most tolerant’ nation.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Toll in Indonesia rises to 281, disaster management authorities warn of another tsunami: The number of injured is pegged at 1,061 people.
- K Chandrasekhar Rao meets Odisha CM, hints of alliance for ‘a new front’ in 2019 elections: Rao is also expected to meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Uttar Pradesh leaders Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati.
- Amid Naseeruddin Shah row, Rajnath Singh says India is the ‘most tolerant country in the world’: Meanwhile, Shah criticised Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for his ‘support’, asking him to look after his own country.
- Eleven women forced to head back home after police action fails to tame protestors at Sabarimala: A mob attacked the group minutes after it set off towards the shrine with police protection.
- CBSE Class 10 exams to begin on February 21, Class 12 on February 15: The tests for the vocational subjects will be conducted in February, and those for the other subjects in March.
- Ram temple in Ayodhya can be built only by the BJP, claims Adityanath: The Uttar Pradesh chief minister said Hindu culture was the country’s only culture and everyone should be proud of it.
- At least three dead as building under construction collapses in Mumbai’s Goregaon: Unidentified people told fire officials that three to four construction workers had been trapped under the debris.
- BJP and JD(U) agree to contest 17 seats each in Bihar in 2019, Paswan’s party gets six: The Lok Janshakti Party will also be given a Rajya Sabha seat, with Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan as the likely candidate.
- Nuclear-capable Agni-IV missile test-fired from Abdul Kalam Island: The missile, with a range of 4,000 km, was fired from a mobile launcher at 8.30 am, officials said.
- Delhi records coldest December day in 12 years as temperature falls to 3.7 degrees Celsius: A cold wave continued across the northern states, with Adampur in Punjab recording a minimum of 1.5 degrees Celsius.