For Gen Z, the generation that grew up surrounded by the internet, being an adult – or “adulting” as they like to call it – is not a very thrilling proposition. The popular dating app, Tinder, seems to be in agreement.

It has launched a campaign to urge youngsters to enjoy the phase before taking on the responsibilities that are characteristic of adults. Which, presumably, excludes the kind of behaviour that Tinder espouses.

With its new campaign film Adulting Can Wait, Tinder shows – both literally and metaphorically – a woman trying to navigate and explore the maze of life. Created by the advertising agency J Walter Thompson (JWT) Delhi, the two-minute film teases the possibilities that lie ahead and, specifically for the app, can be unlocked with a swipe.