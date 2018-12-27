Watch: NASA astronaut demonstrates difficulty of walking on earth after spending 197 days in space
Who said readjusting to life on earth after a stint of floating in the International Space Station was easy?
If you thought an astronaut’s challenge ended with going into space and returning to earth, a NASA astronaut is here to prove you wrong. Drew Feustel posted a video of himself trying to acclimatise to walking on solid ground on earth, heel to toe, after spending a long time floating inside the International Space Station.
The video was posted after some of his colleagues on the Soyuz MS-09 came back to earth on Thursday. In the caption, Feustel said the footage was from a field test on October 5, when he had returned after 197 days in space.