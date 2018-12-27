Welcome home #SoyuzMS09 ! On October 5th this is what I looked like walking heel-toe eyes closed after 197 days on @Space_Station during the Field Test experiment...I hope the newly returned crew feels a lot better. Video credit @IndiraFeustel pic.twitter.com/KsFuJgoYXh — A.J. (Drew) Feustel (@Astro_Feustel) December 20, 2018

If you thought an astronaut’s challenge ended with going into space and returning to earth, a NASA astronaut is here to prove you wrong. Drew Feustel posted a video of himself trying to acclimatise to walking on solid ground on earth, heel to toe, after spending a long time floating inside the International Space Station.

The video was posted after some of his colleagues on the Soyuz MS-09 came back to earth on Thursday. In the caption, Feustel said the footage was from a field test on October 5, when he had returned after 197 days in space.