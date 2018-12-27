Play

Police officers in Mumbai transformed a busy railway platform into a delivery room for a pregnant woman on Christmas Eve. Twenty-one-year-old Geeta Deepak Wagare and her husband were at Dadar station, waiting for a train to Pune, when she went into labour.

Seeing that she was not in a position to make it to a hospital, commuters and railway police officers stepped up and held up blankets as a makeshift tent so she could give birth. Paramedics arrived on the scene to help her deliver the baby. They were then transported to the Sion Hospital in an ambulance. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the station.

“It was important for us that the mother and baby were in good health. The family thanked our personnel for their help,” senior inspector Prasad Pandhare of the Government Railway Police (GRP) said, according to the The Times of India.