Just a few minutes before the C-section delivery, the Doctor and the patient perform a nice jig. This happened in Ludhiana. pic.twitter.com/ZOlzIhbQ8c — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) December 28, 2018

As the saying goes, dance like no one is watching. So a woman in Ludhiana about to give birth to her baby did just that by dancing with her doctor minutes before her C-section. The video of the moment is delighting people online – as it should.

The woman is a choreographer named Sangeeta Sharma. She said it was her second pregnancy and the first time she was undergoing a caesarian. The dance session was set to the song Girls Like to Swing from the 2015 film Dil Dhadakne Do, and her doctor joined in on the fun.

Sharma added that it was easy for her because she had been dancing throughout her pregnancy. But it would be unwise for others to copy her without proper supervision, she stressed.

Oh, and this doctor is a good dancer too!

Thanks for sharing this ❤️️@hvgoenka sir. People who are doubting my doctor's intentions let me clear it was my second pregnancy and my first one also c-sec with the history of breech baby. So after completing my 9 months n few days we planned for c-sec. — Sangeeta sharma (@sangeeta_onish) December 28, 2018