Watch: A pregnant woman had a fun dance-session with her doctor right before her surgery
The Ludhiana woman, who is a choreographer, recommended dance as a way to stay fit during pregnancy.
As the saying goes, dance like no one is watching. So a woman in Ludhiana about to give birth to her baby did just that by dancing with her doctor minutes before her C-section. The video of the moment is delighting people online – as it should.
The woman is a choreographer named Sangeeta Sharma. She said it was her second pregnancy and the first time she was undergoing a caesarian. The dance session was set to the song Girls Like to Swing from the 2015 film Dil Dhadakne Do, and her doctor joined in on the fun.
Sharma added that it was easy for her because she had been dancing throughout her pregnancy. But it would be unwise for others to copy her without proper supervision, she stressed.
Oh, and this doctor is a good dancer too!