There is nothing more refreshing some cold water on a hot day. Evidently, a koala bear from Australia thought so too, gratefully accepting some water from a bottle.

Chantelle Lowrie, a resident of the state of Victoria, offered the bear some water in the middle of an extreme heatwave, with temperatures climbing as high as 44 degrees celsius. She posted a video on her Facebook page and it soon went viral.

According to ABC News Australia, Lowrie noticed the koala sitting by the side of the road.”My first thought was that the poor little fella needs a drink,” she said. When she approached the animal, it started to climb up a tree, but stopped for a sip of water from the bottle she held out.