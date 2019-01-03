Wow this happened after Miss Congo won #MissAfrica2018Calabar pic.twitter.com/PBMBC3IdQa — Habib Lateef O. (@SIREHABBIIBB) December 28, 2018

Miss Congo Dorcas Kasinde won the title of Miss Africa but her crowning did not go quite according to plan when her hair was set aflame. Kasinde was on the stage at the venue in Nigeria when the incident occurred, probably caused by the fireworks that followed the announcement of the winner.

In videos of the incident, Kasinde initially seemed unaware of what had happened, and the fire was quickly put out. She then proceeded to celebrate her victory and later posted a message reassuring fans that she was fine.