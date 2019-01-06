Play

When residents of Pimpalgaon Rotha in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar heard loud growls and roars nearby, they went looking for the source of the sounds – to discover a leopard trapped in an open well.

The seven-year-old leopard had fallen into the well, which was 50 feet deep, and was waist-deep in water. According to the Mumbai Mirror, the residents alerted forest officials and the NGO Wildlife SOS, which manages the Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre in nearby Junnar, for help. The NGO posted a video of the rescue carried out on New Year’s Eve.

With the help of people from the village, they lowered a makeshift platform for the terrified animal to climb onto. They then lowered a trapping cage and the cat jumped into it. It was then pulled up to safety and released into the wild after a physical examination.