After the United States used its “mother of all bombs” (MOAB) against the Islamic State in Afghanistan in 2017, China has come up with its own version of a powerful non-nuclear bomb.

Developed by the Chinese defence equipment manufacturer Norinco, this bomb threatens a “huge destruction potential second only to nuclear weapons”, as reported by the state-run Global Times.

In the video released by Norinco in December 2018, the bomb was seen being air-dropped by an H-6K bomber and caused a gigantic explosion on the ground. Military analyst Wei Dongxu, in an interview with Global Times, said that China’s bomb is smaller and lighter than the one developed by the United States, hence enabling it to be deployed on the H-6K bomber.