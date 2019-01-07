Play

It is a regular matter for parts of the hill states of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand to be covered by snow. But this year, the water in the pipes of some of India’s northern states is freezing too.

One such case was reported from a village in Haryana. According to The Indian Express, farmer Dhaniram noticed ice coming out of the pipes in the morning when he went to water his fields. His initial thought was that his equipment was defective, but he and his son were surprised when cylindrical blocks of ice started coming out of the pipe.

Haryana is not the only Indian state reeling under unusually cold weather. Munnar, the very famous hill station in Kerala, also woke up to a layer of frost over the weekend.