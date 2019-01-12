Watch: An alien abduction room, a Las Vegas club, and more – all built with Lego bricks
Artist Dante Dentoni replaced a part of a wall in DJ Zedd’s house with innovatively-themed Lego ‘rooms’.
Russian-German DJ Anton Zaslavski, better known as Zedd, recently tweeted a video of a new art installation in his house – and it is much more than meets the eyes.
Artist Dante Dentoni replaced a part of a wall in Zedd’s house with innovatively-themed “rooms” built with Lego bricks.
At first glance, the art looks like a colourful collection of Lego bricks, but as Zedd shows in the video, there are “hidden rooms” inside: the “Omnia” room, inspired by a club in Las Vegas where Zedd has residency, an “alien abduction” room which puts on display a man getting abducted by aliens – complete with arrangements for taking a selfie – a “paradise” room, and much more.
The colourful installation sits entwined within a white pillar, and looks nothing short of spectacular.