Thanks to advancements in robotics, we not only have robots that can mimic animal physiology, but there are also several versions of these animal-like robots.

Three of these robot-dogs got to meet one another and show off their individual abilities. Boston Dynamics’ SpotMini, the Chinese company Unitree Robotics’ Laikago, and ANYbotics’ ANYmal Robot (built in Switzerland) came together along with their developers at the International Conference on Intelligent robots held in Madrid, and a video of their interaction was posted by ANYbotics on its Twitter page.

“…we just stood next to each other and, kind of like, pressed the buttons to show what the robots can do,” Peter Fankhauser, the co-founder of ANYbotics, told Mashable.

While SpotMini’s sensors and mobility allow it to be used for a wide variety of tasks, including household chores, construction, delivery and security, ANYmal was built to be used in difficult terrain, like industrial indoor or outdoor sites for inspection, areas affected by natural disasters for rescue, and even animation and entertainment.

Laikago is seen as a simpler and smaller counterpart to Boston Dynamics’ quadruped robots, and is expected to be used in package delivery eventually. The companies have previously released videos for each of the robots that demonstrate their range of functions. The advanced nature of SpotMini has prompted its developer to plan a commercial release in 2019.

Play

Play