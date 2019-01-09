Play

In the latest episode of his YouTube show “The Desh Bhakt”, satirist Akash Banerjee pretends to take on supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who seem to be turning their backs on him.

Playing the character of “Bhakt Banerjee”, the satirist has compiled recent comments made by proven supporters of Modi. From Anupam Kher to Arnab Goswami, Banerjee cites statements which do not seem to be in sync with their support for Modi over the past few years.

Banerjee even brings up Modi’s lookalike Abhinandan Pathak, who has apparently been asking questions about the lack of a two-way conversation with the leader of the country.