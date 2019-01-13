Eco India Eco India: Meet Shehzad and Saud, Delhi’s self-taught vets who treat injured birds of prey Our top story this week takes us into the home of the two brothers who have been running a wildlife rescue center for injured birds for over 15 years. by Scroll Staff Published 2 hours ago Play Supervising Producer: Nooshin Mowla | Director of Photography: Harendra Singh Rawat | Video Editor: Sujit Lad | Field Producer: Aabid Shafi | Researcher: James Roy | Assistant Producers: Dewang Trivedi, Shibika Suresh | Script and Executive Producer: Sannuta Raghu Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. New Delhi Widlife Rescue injury birds predatory birds Print