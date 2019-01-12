#Watch: Five people injured in Thirukovilur, Tamil Nadu after a cut-out of actor #Ajith collapsed during 'paal abhishekam' (pouring of milk on the cut-out). pic.twitter.com/jazc6eWInV — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2019

Celebrations at an event to mark the release of Tamil actor Ajith’s new movie Viswasam turned tragic as a huge cut-out of the actor collapsed during the “paal abhishekam”. The accident occurred in the town of Thirukovilur in Tamil Nadu.

“Paal abhishekam” is a ritual that involves bathing idols of deities with milk and camphor. In some parts of India, film stars get this divine treatment too.

Five people have been injured in the accident and are undergoing treatment. Viswasam was released on January 10.