‘Can we get over feeling sorry for Theresa May?’

This audience member criticises the prime minister’s handling of Brexit. #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/xnqIG49GnT — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) January 10, 2019

As the United Kingdom battles to unite its cabinet before the crucial January 15 vote over Brexit, a resident of the country, appearing on BBC UK’s political debate programme Question Time, blasted Prime Minister Theresa May for her policies.

Criticising May for her longstanding views on immigration, and her inability to bring her Cabinet to unanimity before the Brexit vote, the woman insisted that she “never feels sorry for Theresa May.”

The UK Prime Minister is visibly struggling to win votes for the Brexit deal she has finalised with the European Union.