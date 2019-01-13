Watch how Helmet helped him#roadsafety pic.twitter.com/cL1tpYK6XZ — Raj Tilak Roushan, IPS (@rtr_ips) January 10, 2019

If anyone wonders why the police always insist on two-wheeler riders wearing helmets, this video provides a very good reason.

In a tweet, the DCP of traffic in Nagpur, Maharashtra posted a video of a man who, in a reckless attempt to overtake a truck, lost his balance and went under the heavy vehicle. The reason he escaped without serious injuries was his helmet.

The helmet was crushed, but the man can be seen standing up and walking away after the accident.