Bordersnatch: One Wall, Infinite Possibilities pic.twitter.com/DDfI85e9yR — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) January 11, 2019

The internet has not stopped talking about Bandersnatch, the interactive standalone episode of Black Mirror released on December 28, 2018. While some people loved the idea of every individual watcher choosing the path the story takes, others did not find it worthy of the hype.

But what Bandersnatch did was trigger a number of hilarious parodies, and “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” has come up with a Donald Trump version of the movie, titled Bordersnatch.

US President Donald Trump’s obsession with a wall on the southern border of the country has led the longest shutdown in the history of the American government. Trump addressed the American population directly in a live telecast, urging them to support the government in building the wall.

In Bordersnatch, “The Daily Show” has compiled contradicting statements given by Trump over the past two years, and arranged them to resemble Bandersnatch.