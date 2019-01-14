Ahead of the crucial vote on Brexit in the UK Parliament on January 15, the Labour Member of Parliament for Tottenham, David Lammy, blamed the pilots of Brexit, calling it a “con” and a “fraud”.

In a video posted by Channel 4 News, Lammy can be seen delivering a passionate address, stating that Brexit is a “dangerous fantasy.” He says that the people of Britain were “sold a lie” and they should be angry not with the European Union but with their own leaders.

Britain is set to leave the European Union, after a majority of British people voted in favour of exiting in a referendum held on June 23, 2016.