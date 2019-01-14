“Blame us. Blame Westminster. Do not blame Brussels for our own country's mistakes and do not be angry at us for telling you the truth. Be angry at the chancers who sold you a lie.”@DavidLammy says that voters were misled during the 2016 EU referendum.#78DaysToBrexit pic.twitter.com/GqaquO1irK — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) January 10, 2019

Ahead of the crucial vote on Brexit in the UK Parliament on January 15, the Labour Member of Parliament for Tottenham, David Lammy, blamed the pilots of Brexit, calling it a “con” and a “fraud”.

In a video posted by Channel 4 News, Lammy can be seen delivering a passionate address, stating that Brexit is a “dangerous fantasy.” He says that the people of Britain were “sold a lie” and they should be angry not with the European Union but with their own leaders.

Britain is set to leave the European Union, after a majority of British people voted in favour of exiting in a referendum held on June 23, 2016.