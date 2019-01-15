Your Morning Fix Your Morning Fix: SC sends notice on Centre’s ‘snooping’ order. How does surveillance work in India? Every morning, Scroll.in brings you the day’s most important stories to start you ahead. by Scroll Staff Published an hour ago Play Smitha Nair: Editor, Lead Writer and Narrator | Astha Rawat: Lead Producer | Crystelle Rita Nunes, Anmol Kanojia, Sanjeev Nair: Video Editors and Animators | Shayonnita Mallik: Writer and Producer | Shibika Suresh: Producer | Sannuta Raghu: Executive Producer Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Karnataka resort politics Supreme Court surveillance right to privacy Mumbai attacks Tahawwur Hussain Rana Brexit United Kingdom European Union Theresa May Print