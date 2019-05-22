Your Morning Fix Your Morning Fix: EC dismisses claims of EVM ‘tampering’. ‘Concerning’, says ex-President Mukherjee Every morning, Scroll.in brings you the day’s most important stories to start you ahead. Scroll Staff 30 minutes ago Play Smitha Nair: Editor, Lead Writer and Narrator | Crystelle Rita Nunes, Anmol Kanojia, Sanjeev Nair: Video Editors and Animators | Shayonnita Mallik: Writer and Producer | Shibika Suresh: Producer | T A Ameerudheen: Reporter | Sannuta Raghu: Executive Producer Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. VVPAT Election Commission BJP Kerala Print