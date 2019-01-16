In a frightening incident reported from Chennai, an Uber taxi passenger and the driver had a narrow escape when the vehicle they were travelling in went up in flames, just a few minutes after they stepped out of it.

The passenger, Pallavi Singh, posted a video of the burning car on Instagram, explaining how she had ignored a burning smell inside the car, and how the driver did not notice the obvious signs of danger.

Multiple people, including Singh, have tagged Uber India on the post to draw the attention of the company to the incident.