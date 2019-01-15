#ArmyDay spl from highest battalion hq in world at 16240 ft Bunker in #Tibet plateau of North #Sikkkm now under AoR of #Assam Regiment#PlateauWarriors pic.twitter.com/p4S80giui7 — Neeraj Rajput (@neeraj_rajput) January 15, 2019

January 15 is celebrated as the Army Day in India, to commemorate Field Marshal Kodandera M Cariappa’s taking over control of the Indian Army from the last British commander-in-chief in 1949.

To mark the occasion, the Assam Regiment of the Indian Army celebrated by singing the famous song Badluram Ka Badan at the world’s highest battalion headquarters situated in northern Sikkim.

Legend has it that Badluram was a soldier of the Assam regiment during World War II, and after he died, his rations helped the other soldiers survive when the Japanese army surrounded them and cut off their food supply.

Badluram Ka Badan is the marching song of the Assam regiment.