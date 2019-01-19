Play

A naturally-occurring giant ice disc has formed over a section of the Presumpscot river in the north-eastern state of Maine in the US. Reports suggest that the disc is approximately 100 yards wide, and is growing.

According to meteorologist Ryan Breton, as quoted by News Center Maine, the disc was formed from “a combination of fast current in deep water and slow current in shallow water with water-freezing temperatures that creates ice, which forms in the shallows.”

Not surprisingly, some people have also linked the formation of the disc to “alien intervention.”