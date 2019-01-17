Every day of the Trump presidency unwittingly provides a huge amount of fodder for American late night shows and comedians, and Monday was no different. This time, it seemed like the president himself handed over the jokes on a (fast food) platter when he organised a feast with a menu of pizzas, hamburgers and French fries to the College Football National Champions, the Clemson Tigers.

Late night TV hosts like Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers went to town while making fun of the event, not forgetting to latch on to Trump’s misspelling of the word “hamburgers” as “hamberders” on twitter.

The Late Show’s Stephen Colbert revealed a priceless photo of Trump that was taken when he was standing along with the 300 hamburgers.

Jimmy Kimmel and Trevor Noah also joined in, with the former poking fun at the fact that Trump had bragged about paying for the food. Noah quipped that if the government shutdown meant that Trump would get to eat fast food every night, it could possibly last a very long time.

Back in 2002, Trump had been seen in a McDonald’s advertisement, and the video has resurfaced on social media. Trump, appearing alongside the McDonaldland character Grimace, was promoting a product called Big ‘N’ Tasty’.