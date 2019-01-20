The first words a baby speaks are considered special, but for an 11-month-old in Georgia, the first words she heard were just as important.

After Scarlet Benjamin was given her first hearing aid her older sister called out to her. Scarlet’s heart-warming reaction to her sister’s voice was caught on a video that has since gone viral.

The 11-month-old was born three months premature and was diagnosed with necrotising enterocolitis, a medical condition of the bowel, at one week. The antibiotics she needed for the condition were known to cause hearing loss, according CBS News.

Scarlet had a hearing aid fitting at Atlanta Hearing Associates in Milledgeville, and her uncontrollable giggles when she was able to hear her were so infectious that everyone around joined in. “She reacted to most sounds so we thought she could hear fairly well. After what I witnessed today, it was not as well as I thought.” her mother Carol Benjamin wrote on Facebook. “It has been a LONG and emotional experience,” she added.