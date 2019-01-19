Play

Rohit Bal’s fashion show at the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2018 in Mumbai had an unusual showstopper. A hilarious video captured the moment a stray dog took over the ramp just as the actual showstopper, actor Siddharth Malhotra, began his walk.

It even managed to evade capture as the organisers tried to get it off the stage. The dog on the catwalk left on his own terms, jumping into a nearby bush.

Malhotra, much like the audience, did not seem unhappy about the intrusion and smiled as the dog took its time on the ramp.