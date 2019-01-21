The British Parliament recently voted on Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal, and it is safe to say that it wasn’t one of the easiest tasks to keep the House in order during the procedure. The Speaker of the House of Common, John Bercow, however, did a pretty good job, as is evident from the video (above).

Bercow kept reminding the members of the House that they could do better than create a ruckus in the House, and also affirmed his position to take decisions, adding that he “is ruling on the matter and requires no assistance in the process of doing so.”

The proceedings in the video are in stark contrast to Indian Parliament, where uproars mostly lead to adjournment, like we can see in this video where the members of the House refuse outright to listen to Speaker Sumitra Mahajan.

Even former Speaker Meira Kumar had a hard time keeping the House in order.