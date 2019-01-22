The principal of a school in China changed the government’s daily exercise programme, choosing to get his students to exercise using a new method.

Zhang Pengfei of the Xi Guan Primary School in Linyi county, Shanxi province, led the children in a fun dance routine during break time. Pengfei told South China Morning Postthat he had not expected the video to go viral., “This is just a small activity at our school – I just wanted to offer a different way to exercise during the class break.”

He learned the “Guibu” dance (a shuffle dance that incorporated elements of modern jazz) himself and taught his students. This dance is not the norm in Chinese schools, where children have to follow a mandatory callisthenics routine that has been in place since 1951.