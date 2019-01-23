Women in patriarchal societies are expected to remain docile and meek and any attempt at exhibiting strength is seen as deviant behaviour.

With her poem “Khabees,” (filthy or impure in Urdu) poet Iqra Khilji rebels against such tags imposed on women who chose to be their own person. She tackles the unrealistic expectations set for women, and refused to apologise for being the person she wants to be.

A video of her performance shot at the The Habitat Studios in Mumbai was posted on YouTube by the channel BuddyBits, and has been gathering audiences rapidly.