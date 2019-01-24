Play

Acclaimed cellist Yo-Yo Ma, who is currently in Mumbai as a part of The Bach Project, performed with Carnatic vocalist TM Krishna on Wednesday evening during a discussion on “Sense and Sensibility: Culture and the conduct of life”. The event was moderated by scholar and critic Homi K Bhabha and filmmaker Nandita Das.

Krishna, as heard in the video above, attempted to connect with Ma’s tunes in the spontaneous duet by singing a piece that was historically a part of the repertoire of devadasis.

On Tuesday evening, Ma had staged an impromptu performance at Mumbai’s Marine Drive, delighting regulars at the promenade by playing for around 20 minutes. Mumbai Mirror reported that Ma’s audience mainly consisted of elderly people who had no idea of his popularity but were spellbound by his skills.