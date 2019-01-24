The three-day Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, the event celebrating the contributions of the overseas Indian community to India, had a rather unusual guest on its second day when a stray cow meandered into the venue in Varanasi.

There have been reports of stray cows being locked up in schools and primary healthcare centres in some districts of Uttar Pradesh late in 2018. And then reports surfaced of a cow entering the premises where the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas was being celebrated.

Cows, however, are not an unusual sight in the lanes of Varanasi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was reportedly inside the auditorium when the incident happened. In the video (above), police officers can be seen chasing the cow out of the venue.